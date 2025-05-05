Mrunal Thakur is beyond grateful for being a David Dhawan heroine

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur is still unable to believe that she is working with the celebrated director David Dhawan in her next, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Spilling her excitement about the same, Mrunal dropped a post on her Instagram handle saying, "Still pinching myself! Guyssssss I’M DAVID DHAWANS HEROINE! I’m beyond grateful Sir."

The 'Sita Ramam' actress also dropped a lovely photograph from Glasgow, where the shoot of the film is taking place at the moment.

The image showed the diva playfully resting her head on the filmmaker's shoulders as they both smiled for the camera.

On Saturday, co-star Mouni Roy also joined the "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" team for the shoot in Glasgow.

Taking to social media, 'The Bhootnii' actress dropped a couple of pictures with Mrunal and Varun Dhawan, along with the caption, "So glad to be on set with my beauty @mrunalthakur & the dapper @varundvn #HJTIHH".

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" marks the reunion of Varun and his father. The project enjoys an ensemble cast that includes Mrunal, Mouni, Varun, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, among others.

It might be interesting to know that, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" was a hit song from David Dhawan's 1999 film "Biwi No 1", starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Prior to Glasgow, Varun and Pooja took off to Rishikesh to shoot a sequence for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Over and above this, Mrunal is waiting for the release of Shaneil Deo's Dacoit", where she will be seen sharing the screen with 'Major' actor Adivi Sesh.

Along with "Dacoit", Mrunal will also play the female lead opposite Ajay Devgn in the much-anticipated sequel, "Son of Sardaar 2".

She also has a romantic entertainer with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.

