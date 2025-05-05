TDP Govt Borrowed ₹1.5 Lakh Crore in 11 Months, Delivered Nothing, Says Botsa Satyanarayana

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Monday (May 5), alleged that the TDP government has borrowed ₹1.5 lakh crore in the 11 months since it took office in Andhra Pradesh. He demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu explain how the loans have been utilized.

Senior YSRCP leaders, including Botsa Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, and Varudu Kalyani, held a meeting in Anakapalle.

Criticizing the coalition government in the State, Botsa claimed that nothing substantial has been achieved under TDP rule in the past 11 months. He pointed out that no other State has borrowed as much in such a short period. Slamming the government for failing to fulfil its election promises, he said that under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP administration had maintained a balance between welfare and development.

Mocking the re-launch of the Amaravati project, the former Education Minister questioned the whereabouts of the ₹1 lakh crore that Chandrababu Naidu had promised to bring in for Amaravati.

Referring to the long delay since the foundation stone was laid for the South Coast Railway Zone, Botsa demanded to know why the headquarters construction had not yet begun.

Accusing coalition leaders of leading lavish lifestyles, he criticized the government for allegedly allotting prime lands at just 99 paise per acre. Expressing concern over what he described as disorderly governance in the State, Botsa asked, “What are they trying to do?”

Taking strong exception to the recent deaths in Simhachalam due to a wall collapse at the Narasimha Swamy temple during Chandanotsavam, Botsa held the TDP government responsible for the tragedy.

Speaking at the meeting, Gudivada Amarnath noted that TDP leaders and cadre had remained absent from public life for four years after the YSRCP came to power in 2019. “On the other hand, YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regularly interacts with the people. Wherever he goes, people gather in large numbers to greet him. The YSRCP will certainly return to power,” he asserted.

Referring again to the wall collapse, the former IT Minister quipped, “A man who cannot build a 60-foot wall properly is now promising to build Amaravati as a world-class capital.”