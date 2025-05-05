Samantha’s Unexpected Nod to Ex Naga Chaitanya's Movie at Shubham Event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is donning the hat of a producer with a horror comedy film named Subham. Directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula, Subham's trailer has garnered eyeballs, and people are intrigued to watch the movie. The movie, which is due to release on May 9th, will be clashing with Sree Vishnu's single. Single's trailer was a smash hit, and it won't be a surprise to say that it will be the first choice for moviegoers this Friday.

But Praveen Kandregula's confidence at the pre-release event shows that the team is confident of pulling off a blockbuster this Friday. With new faces, Subham will need to rely on the audience's positive feedback to achieve a remarkable start at the box office.

Speaking about the movie during the audio launch, producer Samantha gave an emotional speech about the overwhelming love and support she has received for her films. Vizag hosted Subham's pre-release event. The event is where Samantha talked about her ex Naga Chaitanya's film.

Majili was a giant hit in Chaitanya's career. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film massively impressed audiences, and its pre-release event took place in Vizag. In addition to Majili, Samantha's films Oh Baby and Rangasthalam also had their pre-release events in Vizag. Both ended up being giant blockbusters in her career.

Continuing the Vizag sentiment, Samantha revealed that every single film of hers that had a connection to Visakhapatnam ended up being a giant hit, and she hopes that the same will happen to Subham as well. This is the debut film of Samantha's production house, Tralala Motion Pictures, and Praveen Kandregula is a student of Raj and DK. So, audiences can expect a good film from Samantha's debut production.