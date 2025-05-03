Half of Indian Children May Need Glasses by 2050: The Impact of Screen Time

An emerging threat is looming on the horizon of India's future generations because eye experts have warned that almost half of India's school children may be suffering from myopia by the year 2050 unless drastic changes are made in their lifestyle. The overuse of digital media, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, has emerged as a primary concern for both parents and medical experts.

The Impact of Screen Addiction on Children's Health

Extended use of screens has already been connected with an epidemic in childhood obesity, which can bring about serious illnesses like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Experts are now warning of yet another potentially calamitous effect of too much screen time: childhood vision problems. Based on current statistics, more than 2,000 children were treated for myopia at the Surya Eye Institute in 2024 alone, with the number of cases gradually on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic compelled children to depend on online learning.

The Role of Lifestyle Factors in Myopia Development

Ophthalmologists blame the surge in myopia cases on habits, mainly excessive use of electronic devices and inadequate outdoor activities. Today, up to 23% of schoolchildren in India suffer from myopia, meaning close objects can be viewed sharply, but those far away appear blurred. According to senior eye surgeon Dr. Jay Goyal, most kids do not need surgery for myopia but need a better appreciation of how their habits are modifying their vision.

Simple Ways to Safeguard Children's Eyesight

Dr. Goyal suggests minor yet meaningful lifestyle changes, including using corrective glasses, going outside for at least an hour a day, and following healthy routines. These simple measures can safeguard the eyesight of children and avert severe eye issues in the long term.

The Science Behind Screen Time and Myopia

Evidence indicates that extended near work, e.g., concentrating on screens, can put the eyes under tension and interfere with their normal growing process, resulting in eyeball elongation and fuzzy distance vision. Conversely, natural daylight exposure is thought to have a protective effect against myopia, as sunlight triggers the release of dopamine in the retina, which might help control eye growth.

Recommendations for Parents

To counter the increasing menace of myopia, parents can adopt several important steps:

Restrict the use of digital devices for necessary activities and limit excessive recreational screen time.

Ensure children spend at least an hour outdoors every day to encourage natural light exposure and distance vision.

Ensure proper lighting for near-vision activities to minimize eye strain.

Arrange for regular eye checks for children to identify any problems early.

Encourage healthy behaviors, such as adequate sleep and a balanced diet, to ensure overall eye health.

By following these easy but effective steps, parents can protect their children's vision and reduce the risk of more severe eye complications later in life.

Also read: Retro Box Office Collection: Suriya's Film Earns ₹26.75 Crore in Two Days