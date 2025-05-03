Retro Box Office Collection: Suriya's Film Earns ₹26.75 Crore in Two Days

Suriya’s much-anticipated film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and featuring Pooja Hegde, has opened to a strong start at the box office. Released on May 1, the film earned a solid ₹26.75 crore in its first two days.

Box Office Collection:

Day 1 (May 1): ₹19.25 crore

Day 2 (May 2, estimated): ₹7.50 crore

Total (2 Days): ₹26.75 crore

The film recorded strong occupancy in Tamil Nadu with an average of 40.23% on opening day. Morning shows started at 24%, rising to 42% in the afternoon and evening, and peaked at 53% at night.

In the Telugu market, the film saw modest performance with 15.78% overall occupancy. Morning shows had 13%, while evening and night shows stayed below 18%.

Retro follows Paari (Suriya), a former gangster raised by don Thilakan (Joju George), who seeks a peaceful life with veterinarian Rukmini (Pooja Hegde). However, his past returns, forcing him back into conflict and leading him on a perilous search for love and redemption.

Officially announced as Suriya 44 in March 2024, the film was later titled Retro in December. It also stars Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj and carries the tagline Love, Laughter, War.

Weekend Expectations

With two strong days at the box office, all eyes are now on the weekend. Positive word-of-mouth and packed shows in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai suggest Retro could cross ₹45 crore by Sunday, cementing its place as a major hit for Suriya.