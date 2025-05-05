Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: 12th Class Result Declared, 91.86% Students Pass

The Maharashtra Board has announced the Class 12 (HSC) results for 2025 today, May 5. This year, 91.86% of students have passed the exam.

Students can check their results online at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other official websites. The result link will be active from 1 PM onwards.

Over 15.13 lakh students appeared for the exams, which were held from February 11 to March 11 across 3,373 centres in the state.

Among all the regions, the Konkan division had the highest pass percentage at 96.74%, while Latur division recorded the lowest at 89.46%.

If the official site is slow due to heavy traffic, students are advised to wait a while or use alternate websites to check their marks.