NIPHM Recruitment 2025: Apply Offline for Director, Registrar, and MTS Posts

The National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM), located in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, has released an official recruitment notification inviting offline applications for several vacant positions. This is a great opportunity for eligible and unemployed candidates seeking government jobs in the field of plant health and pest management.

Vacancy Details:

Joint Director (Chemistry): 01 Post

Joint Director (PHM Division): 01 Post

Registrar: 01 Post

Lab Attendant (Category-1, 2, 3): 03 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS - Category 2): 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed 10th, Degree, Postgraduate, M.Phil/Ph.D. in relevant disciplines. Relevant work experience is also required. Applicants should be aged between 18 to 56 years.

Salary Structure:

MTS and Lab Attendant: Rs. 18,000 – Rs. 56,900 per month

Joint Director (PHM & Chemistry), Registrar: Rs. 78,800 – Rs. 2,09,200 per month

Application Process:

Applications must be submitted offline only.

The completed application must reach:.

The Registrar,

National Institute of Plant Health Management,

Rajendranagar, Hyderabad – 500 030, Telangana

by 5:30 PM on or before 2nd June, 2025.

Application Fees:

Group A & B (General/OBC/EWS): ₹590

Group C (General/OBC/EWS): ₹295

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Fee Exempted

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Written Test and Interview.

Application Start Date: 3rd May, 2025

Last Date to Apply: 2nd June, 2025

For more details and to download the official notification, visit the NIPHM official website.