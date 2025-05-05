NIPHM Recruitment 2025: Apply Offline for Director, Registrar, and MTS Posts
The National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM), located in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, has released an official recruitment notification inviting offline applications for several vacant positions. This is a great opportunity for eligible and unemployed candidates seeking government jobs in the field of plant health and pest management.
Vacancy Details:
- Joint Director (Chemistry): 01 Post
- Joint Director (PHM Division): 01 Post
- Registrar: 01 Post
- Lab Attendant (Category-1, 2, 3): 03 Posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS - Category 2): 02 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must have completed 10th, Degree, Postgraduate, M.Phil/Ph.D. in relevant disciplines. Relevant work experience is also required. Applicants should be aged between 18 to 56 years.
Salary Structure:
- MTS and Lab Attendant: Rs. 18,000 – Rs. 56,900 per month
- Joint Director (PHM & Chemistry), Registrar: Rs. 78,800 – Rs. 2,09,200 per month
Application Process:
Applications must be submitted offline only.
The completed application must reach:.
The Registrar,
National Institute of Plant Health Management,
Rajendranagar, Hyderabad – 500 030, Telangana
by 5:30 PM on or before 2nd June, 2025.
Application Fees:
- Group A & B (General/OBC/EWS): ₹590
- Group C (General/OBC/EWS): ₹295
- SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Fee Exempted
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Written Test and Interview.
- Application Start Date: 3rd May, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: 2nd June, 2025
For more details and to download the official notification, visit the NIPHM official website.