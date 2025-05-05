Telangana Weather: IMD Issues Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for These Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Telangana, predicting rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts, including Hyderabad, this evening. Citizens are advised to stay alert and take precautions against sudden weather changes.

As per the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected in parts of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Nalgonda. The weather department warns that localised heavy rainfall may occur in some of these areas.

Hyderabad city is also likely to receive showers later this evening, with cloudy skies and increased humidity already observed throughout the day. The IMD has advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly and carry rain protection, as traffic delays may occur due to wet roads.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has echoed the IMD’s warning, suggesting that these rain showers are a result of pre-monsoon activity developing over the region. While this is not classified as a severe weather event, sudden changes in wind speed and rainfall may disrupt outdoor activities.

Authorities have asked people living in low-lying areas to remain cautious, as temporary waterlogging may occur. Emergency teams in vulnerable districts have been alerted to respond quickly if needed.

The IMD further advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay away from electrical appliances during lightning.