AP High Court Slams Police Over Wrong Arrest Date of YSRCP Activist Varra Ravindra

The Andhra Pradesh High Court once again came down heavily on the police. This time it was for citing the wrong date in connection with the arrest of YSRCP social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy.

Varra Ravindra was arrested in November 2024 on charges of posting derogatory content against TDP leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu and his family, as well as Pawan Kalyan, under the previous YSRCP administration.

In an affidavit submitted to the High Court, the police stated the date of arrest as November 10 instead of November 8. This discrepancy was exposed through CCTV footage.

Taking note of the issue, the High Court criticized the Andhra Pradesh police and warned of impending severe action.

Over the past few months, the High Court has repeatedly expressed disapproval of the manner in which the Andhra Pradesh police have been operating.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has accused the TDP government of implementing the ‘Red Book’ rule and launching a political witch-hunt targeting its leaders and activists.

The High Court’s reprimand of the Andhra Pradesh police has lent credence to the YSRCP’s accusations against the TDP government.