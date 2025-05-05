Ram Charan’s Peddi Craze Grips Delhi Capitals Before SRH Clash in Uppal

Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming movie, Peddi, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has caused a stir on social media. Set against the backdrop of cricket and wrestling, the movie features Charan executing a unique shot for a six. Right from the moment the glimpse dropped, Ram Charan has emerged as the talk of the town, and the best part of Peddi is that it has managed to bring in both movie buffs and cricket fans together.

Everyone raved about the glimpse, and cricket fanatics are trying their best to imitate Charan's shot while playing as well. Multiple cricketers have commented on the shot too, heaping praises on Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana for possibly inventing a new cricket shot.

Now, the same Peddi fever has reached the IPL. In what can be considered a clever move to attract the Telugu fan base to their side, the Delhi Capitals team has used the film to their advantage ahead of a crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal.

Delhi Capitals, who had a strong start in this year's IPL, unexpectedly lost their momentum and are now fiercely competing for a spot in the playoffs. Their match against SRH turns crucial, as Hyderabad's struggles might make it easy for them to bag two points and move inches closer to the final four in the points table.

The advantage for DC is that they also have a sufficiently large Telugu fan base. The owners, GMR Group, have made it a mandate to play two games every year in Vizag. The rationale for this decision stems from Rajam, a town located near Visakhapatnam. It is the hometown of GMR founder Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, and as a result, they are making it a point to play two games every year at the venue.

Now, the IPL team has released a video ahead of the SRH match, deftly using Peddi's glimpse. During his practice at Uppal stadium, DC batsman Sameer Rizvi imitated Charan's viral shot. Delhi Capitals' social media team has used Ram Charan's dialogue from Peddi's Hindi promo, and the viral reaction was enough for the video to reach not just Tollywood fans but also impress cricket fans across the globe.

There is surely a lot of love that will pour in for Delhi Capitals from the Telugu states, and it remains to be seen if that is enough for them to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground.