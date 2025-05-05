Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Flight Service to Resume from June 1

Air connectivity between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam is all set to improve as direct flight services between the two cities will resume from June 1. This move is expected to play a vital role in strengthening regional transport links within Andhra Pradesh.

According to official information, IndiGo Airlines will operate the daily flight on this route. The flight from Vijayawada will depart at 7:15 AM and land in Visakhapatnam at 8:25 AM. The return flight from Visakhapatnam will take off at 8:45 AM and reach Vijayawada by 9:50 AM.

This air route is considered significant for both business and personal travel, offering a faster and more convenient option compared to road or rail journeys. The resumption of this flight service is expected to benefit professionals, students, and tourists travelling between the two major cities.

The route also holds importance in terms of economic and administrative connectivity, linking two of Andhra Pradesh’s key urban centers. Officials believe that regular air service will ease travel pressure and improve overall accessibility within the state.

Passengers are encouraged to check with the airline for ticket availability and booking options ahead of the June 1 restart.