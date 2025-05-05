Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Serious Car Accident

Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of Indian Idol 12, was seriously injured in a car accident early this morning. The incident took place around 3 AM on National Highway 9 near the Gajraula police station area in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Pawandeep’s MG Hector car crashed into a parked Eicher Canter from behind. It is suspected that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the car to lose control.

Pawandeep was initially taken to a nearby private hospital for first aid. Given the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to a hospital in Noida, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His family accompanied him during the transfer.

Three people, including Pawandeep, were reportedly injured in the accident. He was traveling from Champawat in Uttarakhand to Delhi for a program when the crash occurred.

The police are investigating the matter and closely monitoring the condition of the injured.

Pawandeep Rajan rose to fame after winning Indian Idol Season 12, where he took home a ₹25 lakh cash prize and a Maruti Suzuki Swift.