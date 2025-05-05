Pushpa 2 Stampede at Sandhya Theatre: Sritej Shifted to Rehab; Allu Aravind, Bunny Vas Visit and Assess Health

It is known that Sritej, who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre and has been receiving treatment, was recently discharged from the hospital and shifted to a rehabilitation center. On Monday morning, producer Allu Aravind and producer Bunny Vas visited Sritej at the rehab center to check on his recovery. They spoke with the doctors and enquired about his health condition.

Since the day Sritej was hospitalized, Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind, and Bunny Vas have been in constant touch, regularly checking on his well-being. In addition to covering all hospital expenses, actor Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and Mythri Movie Makers producers Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have extended financial support to Sritej’s family.

Allu Arjun has also assured that he will continue to stand by Sritej and his family—not just until he fully recovers and returns to school like before, but also in the future, should they need any support. From the beginning of his treatment at KIMS Hospital to his current rehabilitation, Allu Arjun has remained actively involved, staying updated on Sritej’s condition through Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas, whom he continues to send for regular follow-ups.