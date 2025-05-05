Telangana Nursing Officer Exam Results Released: Check Now!

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana, has officially released the results of the written examination conducted for the recruitment of Nursing Officer posts in the state Medical Health Department.

The exam, held on November 23, 2024, aimed to fill 2,322 Nursing Officer vacancies across government health institutions. A total of 42,244 candidates applied, out of which 40,423 appeared for the examination.

The results are now available on the official website of the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board. Candidates can check their individual scores and qualifying status by visiting the portal.

Official Websites to Check Results:

mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

Officials stated that the provisional merit list will be published shortly, followed by the next stages of the recruitment process, including document verification.

