Paradise Movie: Nani Sets Sights on ₹200 Cr After HIT 3’s Roar

Tollywood star Nani has consistently demonstrated his status as the industry's most financially stable hero. With each successive film, Nani demonstrates his improvement, and despite the lack of a perfect commercial film that propels him to the top of Telugu cinema, his scriptwriting skills are truly remarkable.

No other hero in the past decade was able to pull off what Nani managed to do, and his recent release, HIT: The Third Case, further cements his position in the industry as a top-tier hero. Nani promoted HIT 3 extensively, and it won't be a surprise to say that his aggressive promotions were one of the main reasons behind the movie amassing Rs.100 crores in just 4 days.

Nani, along with Srinidhi Shetty, stepped up when needed the most and managed to make HIT 3 a successful blockbuster despite the movie being violent. Even though there was a dip in Sunday's collection, HIT 3 has managed to make a 95% recovery worldwide and is well en route to becoming the highest career grosser for Nani.

After HIT: The Third Case, all eyes are now on Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. Srikanth Odela left a lasting impression with his film Dasara. The movie didn't land fully, especially towards the end, but Srikanth had enough material to turn the movie into a blockbuster. Nani's rugged portrayal has won hearts, and it remains to be seen if he is able to repeat the same magic with Paradise.

Even for Nani, Paradise is an equally important film as expectations keep soaring on him with film after film. Especially after the humongous success of HIT 3, the actor wants to reach new heights, and there couldn't have been a better film than Paradise for Nani to achieve the same.

Considering the impact the glimpse has made, Srikanth Odela and Nani will be under huge pressure to deliver a hit, and if the duo manages to hit the magical Rs.200 crore mark, it will be nothing short of history in Tollywood. So far, with his four films, Nani has managed to mint more than Rs.400 crore in worldwide collections, and if Paradise alone can make Rs.200 crore, Nani's name will forever be etched in Tollywood history.