Bangladesh should work towards reforms before holding polls: EU Ambassador

Dhaka, May 5 (IANS) Michael Miller, the European Union's Ambassador to Bangladesh, on Monday said that necessary reforms should be completed in the country before holding the national polls.

The EU Ambassador made these remarks during an interaction with members of the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) held at the National Press Club in Dhaka, local media reported.

"We hope that the political parties and the interim government will work together towards reforms," the EU Ambassador said.

Miller further said that the EU wanted the election to be held in a free, fair, and credible manner in keeping with the international standard.

Responding to a question, Miller said that the EU is also interested in providing assistance for elections, once the Bangladesh government decides when to hold it.

The EU Ambassador said that the interim government under Muhammad Yunus must ensure transparency in bringing to book those responsible for the deaths and injuries during the July Uprising of last year, the country's leading daily Prothom Alo reported.

Recently, over a 100 political activists, social representatives, human rights advocates and senior British political leaders attended a seminar in London on the current political landscape in Bangladesh, highlighting participation of all political parties, including the Awami League in elections, as and when they are held in the crisis-ridden country.

Senior British politician and prominent jurist Lord Alex Carlile of Berriew chaired the seminar on 'Democracy, Human Rights, Good Governance, Rule of Law and the role of Political Parties in Bangladesh's current political landscape', held at the House of Commons in the British Parliament.

The event was organised by the President of the Parliamentary Group 'Conservative Friends of Bangladesh' and Chairman of the Tory 1922 Committee, Conservative MP Bob Blackman.

In his opening remarks, Carlile emphasised the importance of holding inclusive elections in Bangladesh, asserting that no election would be acceptable to the international community without the participation of all political parties, including the Awami League. He urged stakeholders to ensure inclusivity in the democratic process.

All Party Parliamentary Groups-APPG (UK) Chairman and MP Bob Blackman called for "sincere efforts" to make the upcoming elections in Bangladesh fair, impartial, and inclusive.

In January, Brussels-based International Crisis Group (ICG) in a report titled 'Bangladesh: The Dilemmas of a Democratic Transition', said that the political challenges in Bangladesh are likely to increase in 2025, stressing that the interim government's honeymoon period is truly over.

"The honeymoon period for Bangladesh's interim government is now well and truly over. The political challenges are likely to increase this year as political parties and other key players negotiate over reforms and jockey for electoral advantage," said Thomas Kean, ICG's senior consultant on Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too had called for inclusive elections in Bangladesh, urging the interim government under Yunus "to continue to make every effort" to be inclusive, taking into account the voices of women and youth as well as those of minority and indigenous communities.

