GSEB Class 12 Result 2025 Declared: Check Gujarat Board 12th Result Now

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the HSC Class 12th Result 2025 today, May 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Students who wrote the exam can view and download their results through their login details on the official website, at gseb.org

Streams and Results Availability

The Gujarat HSC result for the Science, General, and Vocational streams has been announced. The board also announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 results today. The students can access their results online and download their mark sheets for reference in the future.

How to Check and Download the Gujarat Board 12th HSC Results 2025

Students can check the result by following the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Look for the 'results' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select your seat type and enter your 6-digit seat number in the login window.

Step 4: Your GSEB HSC 12th results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can download and save a copy for reference later.

Alternative Method: Retrieving Results through WhatsApp

Students can also verify their results via WhatsApp by following these steps:

Add the number '6357300971' to your contact list.

Open the WhatsApp application and send your seat number to this saved contact.

You will receive the result in response.

Important Details

The provisional scorecard was downloaded from the official website.

Students are requested to collect their original GSEB Class 12th mark sheet from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration of the result.

To pass the Gujarat HSC exam 2025, students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks.

Students may submit an application for re-evaluation of their answer sheet by paying the fees if they are not happy with their marks and results.

Last Year's Pass Percentage

The pass percentage in the Science stream last year was 82.5%, and that of the General stream was 91.93%. Girls performed better than boys in the General stream, getting 94.36%, while boys got 89.45%. But boys performed marginally better than girls in the Science stream.

