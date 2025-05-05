Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result of more than 9 lakh students on May 19, 2025. Even though the date is not officially declared, sources confirm that the results will be released on May 19. The examination was conducted from March 28 to April 15, and the students are waiting for the result with bated breath.

Exam Details

The SSLC examinations were held in 4,113 examination centers in Tamil Nadu, and 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls wrote the examination. The subjects were Part 1 (Language), Part 2 (English, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics), and practical examinations were held by respective schools in February.

Passing Criteria

To clear the SSLC examinations, the candidates need to achieve a minimum of 35% marks in every subject. Students who fail in any one or multiple subjects will be provided an opportunity to appear for compartmental examinations subsequently.

Rechecking and Supplementary Exams

Once the results are declared, the Directorate of Government Examinations will receive rechecking and retotalling applications from students who want to check their marks. The supplementary exams will also be conducted for those who were unable to clear the main exams.

How to Check TN SSLC Results 2025

Students can view their results online by doing the following:

Go to the official websites: tnresults.nic.in or results.shiksha/tamil-nadu.

or Choose "TN SSLC Result 2025."

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY).

Check and download your marksheet for future use.

Class 12 Exam Results

The Directorate of Government Examinations also held Class 12 exams from March 3 to 25, 2025, for more than 8 lakh students. The results will be declared on May 9 and can be checked on the official website- tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Students are advised to visit the official websites for updates on the result announcement and to check their results online.

