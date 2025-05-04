Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Dates Announced: May 26 to June 2, 2025!

If you were disappointed with your SSLC results or didn’t pass the exam, there’s no need to worry. The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has announced that the SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 for 2025 will take place from May 26 to June 2, 2025.

This second chance comes after the release of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025, which is now live on karresults.nic.in. Students who couldn’t pass or are unhappy with their marks from SSLC Exam 1 can now register for the supplementary exams to improve their scores.

In addition to Exam 2, Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 will be conducted from June 23 to June 30, 2025, providing another opportunity for students to take the exams.

Where to Find Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Timetable

The official timetable for SSLC Exam 2 will soon be available on the official website of Karnataka SSLC: sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Students are encouraged to check and download the timetable to stay updated on the specific exam dates for each subject.

Here’s how to check and download the timetable:

Visit sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Find and click the link titled ‘SSLC Exam 2 Time Table 2025 Karnataka’ under the SSLC section.

Download the PDF of the timetable and keep it safe for reference.

Direct link to the timetable will be available soon.

Important Dates for Karnataka SSLC Exams

SSLC Exam 1: Conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM. The subjects covered included First Language, Mathematics, Second Language, Science, Social Science, and NSQF.

SSLC Exam 2: Scheduled from May 26 to June 2, 2025.

SSLC Exam 3: Scheduled from June 23 to June 30, 2025.

These supplementary exams offer students who didn’t pass or who are dissatisfied with their results a chance to improve. The detailed timetable for Exam 2 will be available soon on the official KSEAB website.

Key Advice for Students

It is crucial for students to rely on official channels for the latest information regarding the supplementary exams. Keep checking the official KSEAB website regularly to avoid missing any important updates or changes.

For further details, students should stay updated through the official press releases and the websites provided.