Hema Malini says she is 'honoured to be a part of the Indian film Industry'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress, and politician Hema Malini was a part of an advisory panel at the ongoing WAVES 2025.

With Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Mithun Chakraborty in the panel, the discussion provided an insight into the careers of these legendary actors.

Sharing her experience, Hema Malini dropped a photograph from the event featuring all the panelists, and penned a note saying, "It was an honour to be a part of an advisory panel at the prestigious Waves 2025 in Mumbai. This occasion will always be special for me, as I had an opportunity to share stage with my colleagues and cinema stalwarts like Shri Mohanlal ji, Shri Rajnikanth ji, Shri Chiranjeevi ji, and Shri Mithun Chakraborty ji. Shri Akshay Kumarji."

She added that she feels honoured to be a part of the Indian film industry.

Hema Malini further tagged her co-panelists, and host Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Reflecting on the 70s era, Chiranjeevi shared that he drew immense inspiration from the unique styles and contributions of Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty, shaping his own journey in the film industry.

He shared, “I started sourcing inspiration from my contemporary people. Now Mithun Chakraborty dada is here. In 1977, I was a student in a film institute. I have seen that Mrigayaa and he won the National Award for his acting in it. It is so natural and he did a fantastic job. There were artists that time putting a lot of makeup. I thought to myself that I should not put makeup. I should look very much natural. People should feel I’m next-door boy. That kind of image I should bring. So, I drew inspiration from Mithun Chakravarty that time. I also took inspiration from the great Amitabh Bachchan. For dancing, I took inspiration from Kamal, my senior. I molded myself."

Akshay Kumar hosted the groundbreaking panel at the inaugural day of WAVES Summit 2025.

