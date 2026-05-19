The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is all set to release the TN SSLC Result 2026 tomorrow, May 20, at 9:30 AM. Officials have officially confirmed the date and timing for the declaration of the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination results.

Students who appeared for the SSLC examinations can access their results online through the official portals by entering their registration number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to avoid any last-minute confusion while checking the scores.

TN SSLC Result 2026 Date and Time Confirmed

According to the latest notification issued by the Tamil Nadu board, the Class 10 public examination results will be published on May 20, 2026, at 9:30 AM. After the announcement, students can download their provisional marksheets online for admission purposes.

The digital marksheets will remain valid for Class 11 admissions until original certificates are distributed by schools.

Official Websites to Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results

Once the results are declared, students can visit the following websites to access their marksheets:

tnresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Apart from the official portals, students can also use the DigiLocker app to view and download their results.

How to Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to download their Tamil Nadu SSLC marks memo:

Step 1:

Visit the official Tamil Nadu result portal.

Step 2:

Click on the “TN SSLC Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3:

Enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4:

Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5:

The Class 10 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6:

Download and take a printout of the online marksheet for future reference.

DigiLocker Option Available for Students

Candidates can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker after the results are released. The online copy of the marksheet can be used for admissions and official verification purposes.

Students are advised to carefully verify all personal details and subject-wise marks mentioned in the online scorecard after downloading it.

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