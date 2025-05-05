India’s MICE industry to become key economic driver, create high-quality jobs: Minister

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) India’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) Industry is set to be a major economic driver, generating high-quality jobs, the government said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the MICE industry is rapidly emerging as a global powerhouse, fuelled by robust economic growth, world-class infrastructure, and strong government backing.

“States are unlocking tourism opportunities in their own unique ways — and now, it’s time for India to position itself firmly on the global MICE map,” the minister told the gathering.

With iconic venues like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi and Jio World Centre, and with special focus on MICE, “we aim to elevate at least 10 Indian cities into the world’s top MICE destinations,” the minister added.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, and with states like Rajasthan leading through legacy and innovation, India is poised to become the world’s most admired tourism and events destination.

The India MICE market generated a revenue of $49,402.6 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $103,686.5 million by 2030, while registering a growth of 13 per cent.

This growth is fuelled by the recent developments in MICE-ready destinations coming up in cities like Varanasi, Khajuraho and Kochi, etc.

Over the last decade, India has shown a tremendous growth curve in infrastructure with be it the construction of roads over 1,50,000 km, new railway stations, semi high-speed trains, inland waterways, more than 150 operational airports and over 2.48 million hotel rooms.

Further, India's hosting of G20 nations has reinforced India’s growing venue network and regional tourism potential.

According to Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, the vision laid by PM Modi during India’s G20 presidency has opened new pathways.

“It is now up to states to build on this momentum. From deregulation to concert tourism, India has the opportunity to become a global hub for events and experiences,” Bery emphasised.

Dr Jyotsna Suri, Past President of FICCI, highlighted that India is no longer just a leisure destination and “we are now ready to take on the world as a leading MICE destination”.

