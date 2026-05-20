Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 Out at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has officially announced the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 today, May 20, at 9:30 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 public examinations can now access their provisional marks memo online through the official result portals.

More than 8.71 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026, across the state.

The results were released in the presence of Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A. Rajmohan, along with details related to overall pass percentage, district-wise performance and gender-based statistics.

Where to Check TN SSLC Result 2026

Students can check their marks online through:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

DigiLocker platform

Candidates must use their registration number and date of birth to access the results.

How to Download Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result

Students can follow these simple steps to download their marksheet:

Visit the official Tamil Nadu result website.

Click on the TN SSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration number.

Fill in the date of birth in the required format.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Class 11 Results Also Announced

Along with the SSLC results, the DGE has also released the Tamil Nadu HSC +1 (Class 11) examination results today.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the provisional marksheet and contact their schools in case of any discrepancies.

Result Day Brings Relief for Lakhs of Students

With the declaration of the Class 10 results, students and parents across Tamil Nadu finally received clarity after weeks of anticipation. Schools are expected to begin the next admission and counselling processes shortly based on the released scores.

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