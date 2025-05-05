Mild tremors felt in parts of Telangana

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Telangana on Monday evening.

People in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Sircilla, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli and other districts in north Telangana experienced the tremors.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was felt at 6.50 p.m. with Kumuram Bheem Asifabad as the epicentre. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

People at a few places ran out of their houses in panic as the earth continued shaking for two to five seconds. There are no reports of any loss of life or property from anywhere in the state.

CCTV footage of household items shaking due to the tremors was widely circulated on social media.

Some residents said they saw utensils and some other household items shaking. It took some time for them to realise that it was an earthquake, and they rushed out as a precautionary measure.

Gangadhar, Choppadandi, Ramadugu, Kammarpally, Marthad and other mandals in Karimnagar district experienced tremors

The tremors were also felt in Kadam, Jannaram, Khanapur and Laxmanchanda and other mandals in Nirmal district.

Parts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had recorded an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on December 4 last year. Its epicentre was Mulugu in Telangana.

The intensity of tremors was high in districts along the banks of the Godavari River in both the Telugu states.

This was the second earthquake of over 5 magnitude in the region in the last 55 years.

The region had experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on April 13, 1969, with Bhadrachalam as the epicentre.

According to scientists, both earthquakes were linked to the Godavari rift valley, which is a fault zone.

Since Telangana falls into Seismic Zone II, which is categorised as a low-intensity seismic zone, the scientists say there is no need for any panic.

