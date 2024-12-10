December 12 holiday for schools, colleges and offices in this state

As December approaches, people are eager to know about the holidays and celebrations that come with it. This month is characterized by cold weather, which often leads to school closures and holidays. Moreover, banks also observe holidays during this month.

Holidays in December

In Meghalaya, December 12 is a holiday to mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter against the British Empire. On this day, schools and banks in the state are closed.

Bank Holidays in December

Indian banks celebrate nearly 12 holidays in December. Among these, Christmas Day falls on December 25. Online banking services may be available, but there will be times when one will need to visit the banks for specific purposes. The holiday list is thus something to check before visiting banks.

In fact, Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma was a valorous leader of the Garo fighting with the British Empire in 1872. As such his death anniversary was declared a holiday in Meghalaya.

