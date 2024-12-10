NDA leaders slam Lalu Prasad for objectionable remark against Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 10 (IANS) The NDA leaders slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday for his objectionable remark against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his proposed 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'.

Criticising Lalu Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the RJD leader has health issues and should be admitted to a mental asylum in Koilwar.

"Lalu Prasad's remark against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was extremely unfortunate. The words Lalu Yadav used for popular chief minister Nitish Kumar were a matter of concern. Earlier, we thought that Lalu Prasad was suffering from health issues but now it has come to the fore that he has mental issues as well. He needs to be admitted to the mental asylum in Koilwar," Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary said.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said Lalu Yadav "lacks the stature" to criticise Nitish Kumar, who is "widely respected" in the state.

The JD(MLC) ridiculed Lalu Prasad, saying when the RJD leader was in jail, his body was imprisoned in Hotwar jail and his mind in Charwaha Vidyalaya (school for cattle grazers).

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed disappointment at Lalu Prasad's remark, particularly since he had previously referred to CM Nitish as his "brother."

He criticised Lalu Prasad for using "derogatory" language for a leader elected by the people of Bihar.

"What has happened to Lalu Prasad? Earlier, he said that Nitish Kumar is like his brother. Is he thinking like this for his brother? Lalu Prasad is an elderly person and his word for a popular chief minister who was elected by the people of Bihar is extremely unfortunate."

CM Nitish will launch the yatra on December 15 from the Bagaha block in West Champaran district.

During the yatra, he will visit every district in the state and interact with the people, especially women to understand their challenges and gather feedback on his government's performance.

