Public Holiday on May 12 for Buddha Purnima: Schools, Banks, and Offices to Remain Closed

The Uttar Pradesh government has officially declared Monday, May 12, 2025, as a public holiday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. As per the holiday notifications issued by various government departments and unions, all government offices, banks, LIC branches, schools, and colleges will remain closed across the state.

Complete Shutdown Across Key Sectors

According to the circular released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, all schools and recognized institutions under its control, including those in Unnao district, will observe the holiday. This declaration has been confirmed in the holiday list signed by District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi.

Buddha Purnima Celebrations

Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, is observed on the full moon day of Vaishakh month’s Shukla Paksha. This year, the sacred occasion falls on May 12, and is being recognized as a public holiday across the state.

Banks and LIC to Remain Shut

Not just government offices and educational institutions, but even the banking sector will pause operations on May 12. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Bank Union and LIC Union, all banks and LIC offices will remain closed in observance of Buddha Purnima.

Residents of Uttar Pradesh are advised to plan their work accordingly and make necessary arrangements in advance, as all major public services will be non-operational on this day.