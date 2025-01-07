Fahadh & Sai Pallavi’s Athiran: 2-Hour Thriller that Outshines Pushpa 2!

Psychological thrillers have a unique charm, and Athiran stands out as a must-watch movie. This 2-hour 16-minute suspense-packed film has taken OTT by storm, currently trending at #1 on Disney+ Hotstar. Released in 2019, Athiran keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping plot and mind-blowing twists.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, with a supporting cast including Atul Kulkarni, Renji Panicker, Shanthi Krishna, and Sudev Nair, and a special cameo by Prakash Raj. Directed by Vivek and produced by Raju Mathew, Athiran draws inspiration from the 2014 Hollywood thriller Stonehearst Asylum.

Set in an isolated hospital in Kerala, the story revolves around a psychiatrist who uncovers the mysterious past of an autistic patient with extraordinary abilities. With its exploration of mental illness, power dynamics, and the complexities of the human psyche, the film delivers spine-chilling moments that keep viewers hooked till the very end. And trust us—the ending will blow your mind!

Fahadh Faasil, who recently made waves in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is praised for his intense performance in Athiran. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi, known for her brilliant performances, shines once again, making this thriller even more captivating.

Athiran marks the directorial debut of Vivek, who was inspired by a visit to a Kalari school in Kerala where autistic students displayed remarkable skills. If you're a fan of suspense, this thriller should be on your watchlist!