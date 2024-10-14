Nita Ambani Plays Dandiya with Kids

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, recently celebrated Dussehra festivities with her family and students of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS). The celebrations were filled with enthusiasm, dance, and joy.

Nita Ambani's grandson, Prithvi Raj Ambani, studying at NMAJS, actively participated in the festivities, dancing with his classmates, including Bollywood star couple Karina-Saif's son Jeh Ali Khan. The Ambani family, known for celebrating festivals with grandeur, made the occasion memorable.

During the celebrations, Nita Ambani performed a captivating Garba dance with her mother, Poonam Dhall, and offered prayers to the goddess. She also surprised her grandson Prithvi and his classmates with an engaging storytelling session, reading from the book Peppa Pig. The school shared photos of the celebrations on its Instagram handle, showcasing Nita Ambani's joyful moments with her grandchildren and students.

