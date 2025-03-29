Who are Vignesh Puthur's parents, Sunil and Bindu? Learn About His Humble Family in Kerala

After the Mumbai Indians' first match against the Chennai Super Kings, one name resonated with Chepauk: Vignesh Puthur. The young Kerala bowler stunned everyone with his impeccable bowling display, and kudos to the MI talent scouting squad; Vignesh made a mark at his first-ever chance on the international stage.

Note that Vignesh did not participate in either the Ranji or the Vijay Hazare trophy. So, he didn't have prior experience with what it's like to bowl to the best. The MI scouting squad selected Vignesh based on his performance in the Kerala Cricket League.

Identifying his potential immediately, Mahela Jayawardene sent him to South Africa as one of the assistant bowlers to bowl in the nets, and since then, there has been no turning back for Puthur.

A viral video of Vignesh Puthur's mother celebrating his bowling at Chepauk was making the rounds on social media. One of the most heartwarming moments of the IPL so far has occurred, and the season is just beginning. If there's one thing amid all the glitz and the glamour that IPL is known for, it's stories of people like Vignesh Puthur, who made it big from a humble background.

Who are Vignesh Puthur's parents—Sunil Kumar and Bindu?

Vignesh's father's name began to circulate gradually after he took three wickets and became the highlight of the IPL. Vignesh's father's name is Sunil Kumar, and he is an auto driver in Kerala's Perinthalmanna town.

With limited means to earn, Vignesh's father, Sunil, faced numerous financial hardships to support his son in fulfilling his dreams of becoming a cricketer. His mother is a homemaker, and both parents expressed that they were overcome with emotion upon witnessing their son for the first time on television.

The district of Malappuram, where Vignesh's parents live, is known for its football culture, but no one ever bothered about cricket. For those unfamiliar, Kerala has a rich football history just like West Bengal. At one point, Vignesh's father acknowledged that he had no idea how to encourage his son to take cricket seriously in a place where resources were scarce.

However, Vignesh found a childhood coach who taught him the basics of the sport and shaped up his early years as an athlete. It is intriguing to observe that Puthur began his career as a pacer and subsequently transitioned to bowling left-arm wrist spin.

The Mumbai Indians bowler pursued his graduation while trying to live his dream of representing Team India on the biggest stage possible. He finished his Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. Even though the present is just a stepping stone for Vignesh and he will likely reach greater heights, his story can inspire parents to trust their kids in balancing their dreams with education.