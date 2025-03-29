Congress MP Imran Masood calls for banning liquor during Navratri

Saharanpur, March 29 (IANS) Congress lawmaker Imran Masood said on Saturday that not just meat shops, liquor establishments should be shut during the nine-day festival of Navratri and called for embracing and promoting the spirit of brotherhood and communal harmony.

"Everybody is demanding a ban on meat shops during Navratri. Why is no one asking for a ban on liquor shops? Why is there no outpouring on the free flow of liquor during Navratri? Will this not spoil the purity and sanctity of the festival?" Saharanpur MP said in a special interaction with IANS.

The Congress Parliamentarian said that peaceful celebration supersedes everything, and it is incumbent upon all communities to maintain decorum during festivities and also make certain sacrifices, be it Eid or Navratri.

Notably, Eid-ul-Fitr and Navratri are coinciding on the same day this year. Both festivals are set to fall on Monday, with little possibility of change in the Eid schedule on account of moon sighting.

Days ago, the Congress MP also extended support to the demands of a meat ban during Navratri celebrations. In an apparent message to the Muslim community, he said that nothing would change if one did not eat meat for ten days.

"What matters above everything is the peaceful co-existence of communities. At no point in time, the differences over food preferences lead to communal strife," Masood told newspersons.

Congress MP, when asked questions on the party's strategy for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, said that the Opposition is fully prepared to take on the Centre on "partisan legislation".

"We opposed the amendments in the JPC meeting, tooth and nail. We will strongly voice our dissent in Parliament too," he said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Waqf Bill will not be delayed any further and will be reintroduced in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Only four working days of the Budget Session are left, as it concludes on April 4.

