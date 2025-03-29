March 31 Schools Holiday for Ramadan in India

As Ramadan draws near, schools in a number of states in India have announced holidays to celebrate the day. This year, Ramadan is on March 31, and most states have issued a holiday on this date. In Telangana, the government has taken it a step further and announced April 1 as a holiday as well.

States with Holidays on March 31

The following states have announced a holiday on March 31 to celebrate the start of Ramadan:

Telangana: Telangana has announced a holiday on March 31 and April 1 to celebrate the event.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir have also announced a holiday on March 31.

Uttar Pradesh: March 31 is a restricted holiday in Uttar Pradesh for offices.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh has also announced March 31 as a restricted holiday.

Haryana: Likewise, Haryana has announced March 31 as a restricted holiday.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has announced a holiday on March 31.

Kerala: Kerala has also announced a holiday on March 31.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has announced a holiday on March 31 for schools and colleges.

Karnataka: Karnataka has also announced a holiday on March 31 for schools and colleges.

West Bengal: West Bengal has announced a holiday on March 31.

Note that these holidays are liable to change, and the citizens are requested to consult the respective state governments for the latest information.

