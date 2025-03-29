Ugadi 2025: Telugu New Year Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Quotes to Share

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is a colourful and festive celebration observed with great fervour in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It commemorates the arrival of the New Year according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar and commonly falls in March or April. On March 30th, in the year 2025, Ugadi will be celebrated, signalling a new dawn, new beginnings, and a world full of possibilities.

As the Telugu community awaits the arrival of the New Year, the mood is one of excitement, optimism, and joy. Houses are adorned with colourful rangolis, and the fragrance of traditional fare fills the air. Families reunite to dine together, exchange gifts, and engage in age-old rituals and ceremonies.

Ugadi is a moment for introspection, rebirth, and revitalization. It's a chance to let go of the past and start anew with promise and potential. Celebrating Ugadi 2025, we have brought you a series of sincere greetings, wishes, messages, and quotes to send to your loved ones.

Ugadi Greetings

I wish you a happy Ugadi and a year of good health, prosperity, and happiness.

Happy Ugadi! May the New Year bring new success, new love, and new opportunities.

Ugadi is a new beginning. Wishing you a year of new beginnings and promising opportunities.

May the blessings of Ugadi bring joy, peace, and prosperity into your life.

Wishing you and your family a happy Ugadi.

On this sacred day, I wish that all your dreams turn into reality.

Happy Ugadi 2025 to you and your family!

Let the new year usher in new hopes, new aspirations, and new beginnings.

Wishing you a great Ugadi with happiness and joy.

Ugadi is a day to wash away the past and enter a future replete with possibilities.

May all your dreams come true in the new year.

I wish you a year of joy, health, wealth, and success.

May you have a beautiful Ugadi with your near and dear ones!

The coming of Ugadi is the start of new aspirations and hopes.

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous year ahead.

Ugadi Wishes

May the grace of Ugadi bring happiness, growth, and boundless joy to your life.

Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous year ahead.

Wishing you a bright and prosperous Ugadi!

May this New Year usher in new success, new love, and new opportunities.

As the New Year progresses, I hope you achieve success in all your endeavours.

Happy Ugadi and a happy new year!

Let us commemorate the spirit of Ugadi with happiness and affection.

Let the New Year herald a new beginning and infinite blessings for you and your dear ones.

Happy Ugadi!

Let the festival fill your life with prosperity, joy, and a year of success.

Wishing you a year full of good health, prosperity, and bliss.

Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones!

May the new year be peaceful, joyful, and filled with love.

Wishing you a happy Ugadi celebration.

May the festivity's sweetness fill your life with love, joy, and prosperity.

Ugadi Messages

May this Ugadi usher in a new chapter in your life.

May it be one of opportunities, success, and happiness.

Happy New Year!

The charm of Ugadi lies in its promise of new beginnings.

I wish you a year of positive changes and happy moments.

Ugadi marks the start of a new journey.

May wisdom, success, and joy fill your path at every step.

May this Ugadi be the beginning of a bright and prosperous year to come.

Wish you a wonderful and blessed day with your loved ones!

Happy Ugadi!

I wish all your wishes to be fulfilled this New Year.

May you be blessed with love and prosperity.

As the spring season comes, may you get the freshness of joy, peace, and prosperity.

Happy Ugadi!

On this holy day of Ugadi, I wish that happiness and prosperity follow you throughout the year.

Ugadi Quotes

"Ugadi is the best time to begin anew and welcome new opportunities."

"May your life be filled with success and happiness this coming year!"

"Ugadi is a season of rebirth, new beginnings, and happiness."

Sharing warm Ugadi messages, wishes, and quotes is a great way to make them feel special and appreciated.

"May this Ugadi usher in prosperity, peace, and happiness into every life."

"Wishing you and your family a happy and memorable Ugadi festival!"

"May the spirit of Ugadi light up your life, and may your aspirations touch new heights this year."

"Ugadi heralds a new dawn in your life."

"I wish the coming year fills your life with infinite joy and success."

"Wishing you a holy year!"

"Wishing you a year full of love, laughter, and prosperity."

"May Ugadi's blessings descend upon you!"

"The new year is all about making new resolutions and keeping big dreams alive."

"May this Ugadi give you the motivation to fulfil everything you have always wanted."

Wishing you and your family a joyful and memorable Ugadi celebration!

As we commemorate Ugadi 2025, let us promote love, joy, and positivity among our loved ones, family, and friends. May the Telugu New Year usher in prosperity, peace, and happiness in everyone's life.

Also read: Fact Check on Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks to Work 5 Day a Week from April 2025? Full Clarity Here