K'taka HM defends withdrawal of Hubballi riot case, says UP CM Yogi had withdrawn cases against him

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday defended the move of the Congress government to withdraw the Hubballi Police Station riot case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated that the BJP, when in power, had similarly withdrawn cases, in states governed by it. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cases against him and withdrew them while serving as the Chief Minister. So, what is the BJP accusing us of?" Parameshwara questioned.

Apart from the Hubballi case, we have also withdrawn cases related to protests by farmers, students, and the general public, Home Minister Parameshwara clarified.

He further stated that the withdrawal process was done within the legal framework. If the court approves, the cases will be withdrawn; otherwise, they will continue.

"We received 56 cases, of which 43 have been withdrawn. These cases are not solely related to minorities. There are cases where farmers, students, and common people protested at various times.

All these cases have been withdrawn. If only the Hubballi case or 43 cases related to minorities had been withdrawn, then we could accept the allegations made by the BJP. But that's not the case. We have to treat everything equally," he said.

"There is a process to withdraw cases. They have submitted petitions claiming that false cases were filed, improper sections were imposed, or different incidents were registered as cases. To review these, a cabinet sub-committee has been formed, usually chaired by the Home Minister.

We forward the petitions we receive to the department, which reviews the FIRs registered at the police station and any lapses in evidence collection before presenting them to the sub-committee."

He mentioned that the sub-committee is discussing the cases, including the Hubballi case, where a petition was also submitted. "The necessity of filing cases against so many people was debated, and the cabinet decided to withdraw them," he said.

"We must inform the court, and if the court agrees, the case can be withdrawn; otherwise, it cannot. We must proceed cautiously at every stage. It cannot be done simply because someone says so," he said.

"We cannot blindly approve the withdrawal of cases. Neither I nor the Chief Minister can make decisions on our own. The BJP is trying to politicise everything, which is not right. If the opposition criticises the administration constructively, we accept it. When we were in the opposition, we gave many suggestions. They should give us suggestions now," he added.

In response to AICC President Mallikarjun Khanrge’s son Rahul Kharge returning the Siddharth Trust land, Parameshwara said, "He is claiming that they acquired the land without violating any laws. However, because of the accusations, he has returned it. Like how jaundice makes everything look yellow, the BJP is viewing everything through a jaundiced lens," he retorted.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying, "Doesn't he have any shame, respect, or dignity left?" following the Congress government in Karnataka announced the withdrawal of the Hubbali riot cases.

He alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is not only obstructing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but also preventing the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in terrorism-related cases.

The Union Minister had said, "They will support terrorists for votes. They won't hesitate to back terrorists. CM Siddaramaiah has made a statement in this regard while in power. That power is given by the people, and it should be used with discretion."

"You said innocents were arrested in the Hubballi riot cases. Do you believe those who pelted stones at the police station were innocent?" the Union Minister said.

Earlier, he said: "The Supreme Court, High Court and trial courts have denied bail to the accused in this case. Despite opposition from the police and judiciary, the Congress government's decision to withdraw the case is a clear move to support the rioters."

"The Old Hubballi riot case is a fight against anti-national and anti-social elements. It's a battle to uphold the Constitution and law," he said.

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw the cases related to the Hubballi police station riot, in which more than 150 people were charged for attacking the police in 2022.

Following a WhatsApp post on Islam, an angry mob in Hubballi attacked the police station, damaged 10 police vehicles, and assaulted a police inspector and six other officers.

The police arrested 152 individuals in connection with the violence and lodged 12 cases regarding the incident.

