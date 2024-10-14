Private degree colleges in Telangana closed due to Bandh?

Private degree and postgraduate colleges in Andhra Pradesh have been shut down indefinitely. The colleges' association made this decision because the Government owes them a large sum of money. For three years, the Government has failed to reimburse fees worth Rs. 3,000 crore.

Many colleges need help paying staff salaries and rent due to unpaid fees. Some have taken out loans to stay open. The students of this association have demanded that the Government release the pending payments. They will keep the colleges shut until the fees are paid. Due to this, all degree colleges in Telangana will be closed as Bandh as a protest.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Revanth Reddy earlier promised to clear the pending fee amount in a one-time settlement. He assured me that from this academic session, the costs would be paid promptly, and it would ensure no more arrears pile up. The Congress government came out with a fee reimbursement scheme, which made corporate education available to underprivileged students. However, the current delay in reimbursement forces private colleges to close, which in turn will affect students from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

