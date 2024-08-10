WATCH: Chay attends his assistant's wedding

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, aka Chay, is known for his humbleness despite coming from a star family. He was recently in news for his engagement with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple disclosed their relationship with their engagement in the presence of family members.

Now, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ actor is hitting the news headlines for attending the marriage of his personal assistant Venkatesh. A video posted on Instagram shows the Telugu actor arriving at the wedding venue in style. The actor can be seen flashing an infectious smile.

Chay was seen wearing a blue ethnic kurta and white pyjama for the wedding ceremony. He gives a warm hug to the groom and wishes the newly married couple.

Check out the video below: