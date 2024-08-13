Box Office: Niharika Konidela's Committee Kurrollu Breakeven in All Areas

Newcomer Yadhu Vamsi has made an impressive debut with the feel-good film "Committee Kurrollu," a story that celebrates friendship and takes audiences on a nostalgic journey back to childhood. Produced by Niharika Konidela, the film is winning hearts worldwide, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Godavari district.

The movie is performing well at the box office, with collections increasing daily thanks to positive word-of-mouth and endorsements from Tollywood celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli, and Mahesh Babu. In just four days, "Committee Kurrollu" has grossed an impressive Rs 7.48 crores globally, an especially notable achievement given that it features over 11 new actors. The film has not only connected with audiences emotionally but has also broken even in all territories, demonstrating its broad appeal.

The success of "Committee Kurrollu" is due to several factors: Yadhu Vamsi's engaging story, screenplay, and direction; Raju Edurolu's beautiful cinematography; and Anudeep Dev's soulful music and impactful background score. The village setting, the festival backdrop, and the film's overall charm have struck a chord with viewers.

Niharika Konidela's confidence in the story, despite the cast of newcomers, played a crucial role in the film's success. "Committee Kurrollu" shows that Telugu audiences appreciate strong, emotionally resonant stories.

The film introduces a talented cast, including Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, Trinadh Varma, and others. It also features Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and Srilakshmi in important roles.

With its touching story, strong performances, and beautiful visuals, "Committee Kurrollu" has become a major success, establishing Yadhu Vamsi as a promising new director and proving the power of a well-told story and belief in fresh talent.