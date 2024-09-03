Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Who’s the highest paid contestant this season?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 contestants' remuneration: The most-watched "Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8" premiered on September 1, 2024. The reality show, known for its dramatic twists and turns, is once again drawing viewers attention.

Bigg Boss has become a cultural phenomenon in India, with versions in multiple languages. However, the Telugu edition has consistently outperformed others, due to its highest TRP ratings. The Telugu show has the ability to create buzz and keep audiences engaged throughout the season.

This season's launch saw a grand entry of various celebrities, many of whom have shot to limelight through social media platforms. The diverse cast has heightened public interest as viewers are curious to see how the contestants will interact and entertain in the Bigg Boss house.

The contestants for the season 8 are Yashmi Gowda, Abhay Naveen, Kannada actor Nikhil, Krishna Mukunda Murari serial actress Prerna Kambam, Aditya Om, Sonia, social media sensation Bezwada Bebakka, Shekhar Basha, Kirak Seetha, Naga Manikanta, Prithviraj, Vishnu Priya, Nainika and YouTuber Nabeel Afridi.

Just a day after the launch, social media platforms are buzzing with discussions about the contestants' remuneration. While it's a known fact that payment begins after the first week, still viewers want to know who is getting the highest paycheck for the ongoing season.

Based on the information circulating online, it appears that Anchor Vishnupriya is set to receive the highest remuneration at Rs. 4 lakhs per week while other contestants' reported weekly earnings range between Rs. 2 lakhs to Rs.3 lakhs based on their popularity.

According to leaked information, the estimated weekly remuneration for contestants is as follows: Anchor Vishnupriya - Rs. 4 lakh, Aditya Om - Rs. 3 lakh, Yashmi Gowda - Rs. 2.50 lakh, RJ Shekhar Basha - Rs. 2.50 lakh, Nikhil Maliyakkal - Rs. 2.25 lakh, Nainika Anasuru -Rs. 2.20 lakh, Abhay Naveen - Rs. 2 lakh, Kirak Seetha - Rs. 2 lakh, Prerna Kambam - Rs. 2 lakh, Nabeel Afridi - Rs. 2 lakh and Sonia - Rs. 2 lakh.

Also Read: Watch Bigg Boss Telugu Day 2 Promo 1: Shekhar Basha and Soniya Fight over Oranges

