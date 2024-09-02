Napoli reach agreement over Osimhen’s shock move to Galatasaray: Report

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) After months of transfer speculation with rumoured moves for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to sides like Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG and Saudi Pro League sides, it is now confirmed that the player will be spending next season with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Napoli had no plans on integrating the striker in their squad for the season after he had expressed strong desire to leave the club and will now be loaning him to Galatasaray till the end of the season in an attempt to possibly reduce their wage bill as Galatasaray have agreed to cover 9-10 million Euros as salary of Victor Osimhen until the end of the season. according to a report by Sky Sports Italy

Osimhen was heavily linked to several European clubs due to his goal-scoring prowess which has seen him score 76 goals and provide 18 assists in 133 games for Napoli. The 25-year-old was also named African Player of the Year in 2023.

This news comes after both Napoli head coach Antonio Conte and director Giovanni Manna had confirmed that the club has no plans to integrate Osimhen in the squad if his transfer does not materialize and that he had been excluded from the squad.

“I’m sorry about what happened. I’m sorry for Osimhen. I’m sorry for the club that didn’t monetize. I am sorry for myself because we didn’t complete the team as we wanted, but the club proved to be consistent in this situation,” Conte said at a post-match press conference on Saturday.

“The situation is very clear, it has been since the end of last season. Victor expressed his absolute desire to not stay at Napoli, and to not play for Napoli, and we tried to make him happy. Then there is a demand and an offer, we thought that we had concluded the negotiations, but then it did not go through. We bought Lukaku, kept Raspadori and Simeone, which was not to be taken for granted," said Director Giovanni Manna to reporters.

