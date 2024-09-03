Devara’s tickets sold out in 5 minutes, update on third single

The makers of the highly anticipated action-drama film "Devara" have announced that the video for their latest song, "Daavudi," will be released on September 4. This news has added to the buzz around the film in the Tollywood fan base who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film which stars Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

The filmmakers took to social media to the captivating poster of the third single. The production team has teased fans to "be ready to whistle" for this high-energy musical number. “Fear Song” and “Chuttamalle” songs from the pan-India film have already topped the chartbusters.

"It’s going to be a sure shot Whistle worthy madness in every beat. #Daavudi on Sept 4th #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th," the filmmakers captioned their post.

"Devara," directed by Koratala Siva and starring NTR in the lead role, has been generating significant buzz even before its worldwide release on September 27. The high-octane action thriller’s popularity is evident in its pre-sales performance. In the US, ticket bookings have been robust, while in Canada, tickets for approximately 30 screens sold out within just 5 minutes of opening.