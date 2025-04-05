Lakhpati Didis join talks on implementation of Budget schemes

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Aiming to collaborate on the implementation of the Budget 2025-26 announcements, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) organised a webinar bringing together inspiring Lakhpati Didis and representatives from State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs), an official said on Saturday.

Participants shared insights and strategies to empower more self-help group (SHG) women to achieve financial independence and success, he said.

The consultation revolved around four critical pillars of rural prosperity: Infrastructure, finance, marketing, and skill development, said the official.

Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh emphasised the importance of State partnerships in advancing the rural prosperity and resilience programme.

T. K. Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoRD, provided a detailed outline for the interaction, setting the tone for constructive discussions held on Friday.

As part of its commitment to empowering rural women, MoRD also launched the Entrepreneurship Planning Digital Tool (EPDT), designed to support aspiring Lakhpati Didis in crafting effective business plans, said a statement.

Developed by LoKOS, the tool simplifies data entry for SHG members, tracks entrepreneurial progress, and offers necessary guidance, making it a key resource for fostering entrepreneurship.

Additionally, a toll-free number — 0120-5202521 — was introduced to assist women with queries related to becoming Lakhpati Didis. Available Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding National Holidays), the helpline aims to provide timely and effective support.

The Ministry is implementing Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY – NRLM) across the country (except Delhi and Chandigarh) with the objective of organising the rural poor women households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and continuously nurturing and supporting them till they attain appreciable increase in income over a period of time and improve their quality of life and come out of abject poverty.

As of February 28, 2025, the Mission is being implemented in 7,144 blocks in 745 districts across 28 States and six UTs. Cumulatively, 10.05 crore rural women households have been mobilised into more than 90.90 lakh SHGs.

A total of Rs 51,368.39 crore of capitalisation support (Revolving Funds and Community Investment Funds) has been provided to SHGs and their federations.

From FY 2013-14, an amount of Rs 10.20 lakh crore bank credit has been accessed by women SHGs under DAY-NRLM, as per official data.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.