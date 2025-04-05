Bracewell lauds team effort as dominant NZ seal 3-0 ODI series whitewash vs Pakistan

Mount Maunganui, April 5 (IANS) Stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell hailed a complete team performance as New Zealand wrapped up a clinical 43-run win over Pakistan in the third and final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. In a rain-curtailed contest at the Bay Oval, the Black Caps showcased their depth and discipline once again, capping off the home summer on a high.

“It was an enjoyable day, always nice to finish the season on a high. We wanted to put up a good performance in front of a great crowd, and we’re thankful we managed to do that,” said Bracewell, who led from the front with a blistering 59 off 40 balls.

"Wicket played well, credit to groundsmen (after the relentless rain), thought it was a great game of cricket.

“Obviously a reduced one, but enjoyable. With the reduced number of resources, you get a chance to put down the foot a little bit earlier.”

Asked to bat first in the 42-over-per-side game, New Zealand posted a competitive 264/8, thanks to Bracewell’s fireworks and a composed half-century from youngster Rhys Mariu in only his second ODI. Though the conditions had been challenging following heavy rain, the skipper credited the groundsmen for producing a quality pitch. "Seeing the guys come in and do well is most pleasing, and winning the series is an added bonus. It was great to see different guys step up at different times.”

Pakistan looked steady in the early stages of the chase, with Babar Azam scoring a fluent fifty, but once he fell, the innings unraveled. New Zealand’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, led by the irrepressible Ben Sears, who claimed a second consecutive five-wicket haul with figures of 5/34.

Bracewell was effusive in his praise for the bowling unit, particularly Sears, Jacob Duffy, and Nathan Smith, who together picked up 22 wickets across the three-match series. “They are fast, aggressive, and use the bounce and carry well. It was pretty amazing to watch,” said the captain.

