Nine killed after man drives SUV into Canada street festival (Ld)

Vancouver, April 27 (IANS) Nine people were killed and several others were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival in Vancouver, Canada, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed that the 30-year-old Vancouver man who drove a black SUV into the street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday is now in custody.

Taking to X, the police department posted, "As of now, we can confirm nine people have died after a man drove through a crowd at last night's Lapu Lapu Festival. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident."

Sharing a helpline, the police said, "A 24-hour assistance centre has been established at the Douglas Park Community Centre, 801 West 22nd Avenue. Vancouver Police officers and Victim Services professionals have been deployed to help anyone who has not been able to contact a loved who was at the Lapu Lapu Festival."

The incident occurred during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero.

The VPD also confirmed that the incident was not an act of terrorism.

The Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section is investigating the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Vancouver Police had informed that several people had been killed and multiple others were injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival.

Meanwhile, harrowing videos from the scene surfaced on social media, showing multiple victims lying on the ground, some of whom appeared dead or seriously injured.

Witnesses reported that the victims were hit while walking or waiting at food trucks lined up along the road.

New Democratic MP Don Davies expressed his condolences on X, posting, "Just heard the tragic news of the horrendous attack at the Lapu Lapu festival. I am praying for all the victims and their families."

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also reacted to the tragedy, saying, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event… Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time."

A large number of emergency services are present at the scene, and investigations are ongoing. Media reports stated that it remains unclear whether the crash was accidental or intentional.

The Lapu Lapu festival, taking place in the area of E 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, was meant to be a celebration of Filipino heritage, but instead turned into a scene of sorrow and chaos.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.