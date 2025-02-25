Aditya Om's Bandi Releasing On February 28

Aditya Om's upcoming film Bandi, inspired by the pressing issue of climate change, is all set to hit theatres on February 28. Directed by Raghu Tirumala and produced under the banner Gully Cinema, the film has already garnered international attention, receiving numerous accolades at prestigious film festivals worldwide.

Bandi is being hailed as India’s first completely environment-themed thriller. The film explores the survival journey of Aditya Om's character, who battles the harsh realities of a rapidly changing and unpredictable environment. Shot across multiple forests in India and abroad, the movie captures the beauty and danger of nature in all its seasons. The stunning visuals, coupled with the intense storyline, have already generated significant buzz, building anticipation among audiences and environmental enthusiasts alike.

Aditya Om, known for his commitment to authenticity, has performed all his own stunts in Bandi, immersing himself in remote, challenging forests to ensure a genuine portrayal of survival.

The film will employ a unique distribution strategy, with a limited number of shows initially, gradually expanding based on audience response. Producers Venkateshwar Rao Daggu and Raghu Tirumala have also partnered with NGOs and social organizations to ensure that the film reaches its intended audience. The teaser and recently released theatrical trailer have been well-received, further heightening excitement for the film’s release.

This is Aditya Om’s first release of 2025, and he is hopeful that Bandi will not only elevate his acting career but also leave a lasting impact on both Indian cinema and environmental awareness.