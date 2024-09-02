Watch Bigg Boss Telugu Day 2 Promo 1: Shekhar Basha and Soniya Fight over Oranges

Here it is. The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Day 2's first promo has been unveiled. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show features Yashmi Gowda, Nikhil Maliyakkal, Abhav Naveen, Prerana, Aditya Om, Soniya, Bezawada Beebakka, Shekar Basha, Kiraak Seetha, Naga Manikanta, Prithviraj, Vishnu Priya, Nainika and Nabeel Afridi.

The first promo sees a heated argument between Shekar Basha and Soniya over oranges. Soniya asks Shekar Basha to not play with the oranges as it is food. Defiant Shekar Basha states that he will play with oranges and he will eat them.

The promo also shows glimpses from the Pattukone Undandi Task for Contestants task given by the Bigg Boss. The second day of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is promising and interesting.