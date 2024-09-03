Bigg Boss 8 Promo Watch: Bebakka & Manikanta Are Targeted

The nomination frenzy has started in the Bigg Boss show. It said that there will be no captain this time. After saying that there will be a chief in that position, some games were played, and Nikhil, Yashmi, and Nainika were selected as chiefs. And so ended Monday's episode.

The first nomination process was held on Tuesday. All this will air on Tuesday night. The promo related to this has been released recently. As far as the promo is concerned, the three chiefs will be sitting on seats.

Out of the rest, each housemate should nominate two. Sonia, who became a hot topic with the quarrels on Monday, nominated Bebakka and Prerna. Cooker Panchayat ran between Sonia and Bebakka. Sonia, who said that she was careless in the kitchen, nominated Bebakka. Looking at Bebakka's explanation saying that we should wait until it comes down, it seems certain that ''cooker Panchayat'' will be highlighted in the nomination this time. Bebakka expressed her displeasure that she would not do anything if the cooker did not work. On the other hand, Manikantha nominated Shekhar Bhasha. This led to a war of words between the two of them.

At the end, seeing Yashmi running and stabbing the knife on Bebakka's photo, this week Manikantha and Bebakka have the sword of elimination hanging on them. It seems that these two are being targeted more than others.

