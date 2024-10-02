'Animal' Actress Triptii Dimri in Trouble: Accused of Cheating Jaipur Event Organizers

The new Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has landed in trouble. The ‘Animal’ actress was charged with accepting a hefty amount of Rs 5.5 lakh for the event of being a guest performer in an event in Jaipur but later eloped.

FICCI FLO held the event on Monday evening, which was inaugurated and organized by women entrepreneurs.

Even though Triptii’s team had promised her to come five minutes prior to the event, she was a no-show. The organizers and the participants were left disappointed and angry and, therefore, went to the extent of rasta-ing Triptii’s photo black. The organizer of the event threatened to sue the actress for being ‘irresponsible.’

” We were angry with officials; we feel cheated,” the organizer concluded. This is distasteful and unprofessional from Triptii, an attitude we shall not allow as a company. We will ban her movies in Jaipur.”

Now, people are waiting for Tripti Dimri to see how she is going to this type of allegation against her.

Tripti Dimri skips event after pocketing ₹5 lakhs; women’s group protests by blackening her poster pic.twitter.com/Ih2bLKzWcG — WarpaintJournal.in (@WarpaintJ) October 1, 2024

