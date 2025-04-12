Conspiracy to finish Akali Dal, leadership: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Amritsar, April 12 (IANS) Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who on Saturday was unanimously elected as President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said there was a conspiracy to finish the party and its leadership.

At the party's delegate session here, his name was proposed by senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar and seconded by Paramjit Singh Sarna.

The delegates did not propose any other candidate following which chief election officer Gulzar Singh Raneka declared Sukhbir Singh Badal as the new President of the party amid thunderous slogans of "Bole so Nihal, Sat Sri Akal".

The delegates also authorised the President to constitute the party's new Working Committee.

Addressing the delegates after his election, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "I give you my solemn commitment that I will never compromise on any issue which concerns the prestige of the Khalsa Panth, Punjab and SAD."

Issuing an appeal for a broader 'panthic' unity, the longest-serving President called upon all those who may have gone away from the party out of any grievance to rejoin the panthic mainstream under the Akali banner, rising above their differences.

"We owe this to Khalsa Panth and Punjab."

'Panthic' unity relates to the community by following the teachings of the Sikh masters.

Sukhbir Singh Badal also spoke on how the past six months had witnessed a conspiracy to finish SAD as well as its leadership.

He said this conspiracy first started when SAD left the NDA to express its solidarity with the farmers who were agitating against the three farm Bills.

"This conspiracy was accelerated during the past six months. It is unfortunate that when we left the NDA, the Centre decided to bring its stooges to the fore. The managements of Sri Hazur Sahib and Patna Sahib Boards were expanded to take them under government control."

"The Centre also took over the DSGMC (Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee) by inducting its leaders into the BJP, besides breaking a new Gurdwara Committee for Haryana," he said.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was most unfortunate that even the decisions of the "quom" were manipulated by such forces and "even our respected Jathedar sahibans who should have acted as custodian of panthic interests chose to play into the hands of these forces.

"I congratulate the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for vacating the 'kabja' of anti-Sikh forces over our Takhts."

Giving a clarion call to the delegates to prepare for bringing SAD back to power in 2027, Sukhbir Singh Badal said "once our workers decide to bring SAD to power it will come about. I on my part assure you that the next SAD government will preside over the eradication of the gangster culture and drug mafia which is being patronised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government".

He also announced that SAD was committed to all-round development.

"We will bring back industry in the state. We will ensure all sections of society, be it farmers or the weaker sections get their due. I am committed to making Punjab the number one state in the country."

The new President also thanked outgoing Working President Balwinder Singh Bhundar for his contribution to the party during a critical juncture.

He also announced that the 'barsi' of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal would be commemorated in Lambi on April 25.

He said it would also be marked with Akhand Paath and bhog ceremony at all district headquarters in Punjab as well as similar programmes in Haryana and Delhi.

A number of resolutions were presented in the delegate session by senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema and others and passed unanimously.

The party condemned handing over constitutional powers by the Punjab government to AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his team and said it was shocking that these people, who are out on bail in corruption cases, were checking government files.

The party also condemned the total collapse of law and order in the state and expressed concern at grenade attacks on police stations, vandalism of statues of B.R. Ambedkar and desecration of temples.

The Akali Dal demanded release of Bandi Singhs as per commitment made by the Central government and also said the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana should be commuted to life without any further delay.

It also urged all political parties to join hands to pressurise the Centre to implement a genuine federal structure in the state while asserting the Centre was usurping state powers on a regular basis.

