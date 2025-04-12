IPL 2025: RCB to promote sustainability by sporting green jerseys against RR

Bengaluru, April 12 (IANS) In the Pink City, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be turning green during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in continue in their mission to become a carbon positive organisation.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will once again sport their iconic green jerseys when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. The green jerseys, made from recycled fabric, highlight the franchise’s broader sustainability initiatives, aiming to raise awareness about conservation and the need to protect the environment.

RCB is a carbon neutral T20 franchise and through this initiative activated at the home stadium for fan engagement throughout the season, the team seeks to further engage fans in its environmental mission with the ambition of becoming carbon positive, the franchise informed in a release on Saturday.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said: “For us, it is about being bold, both on and off the pitch. Our green jerseys are more than just a symbol; they are a call to action. As proud representatives of the Garden City, sustainability is a natural priority for us. Through this initiative, we aim to leverage the cultural and social power of RCB to drive awareness and inspire fans to take small steps towards conservation.”

RCB’s sustainability endeavours are not only comprehensive but also rooted in data. Regular carbon audits allow the franchise to closely track its ecological impact across all operations, the release said.

The franchise carries out detailed surveys to map their carbon footprint, not only within the stadium through diesel generator emissions, but also through fan commutes to and from the stadium, gauging the impact of spectator travel on overall emissions, it added.

RCB’s commitment to sustainability also focuses on team operations. The travel footprint of players, support staff, and the cheer squad is thoroughly assessed over the course of the season. This includes a complete audit of accommodation booked for the team across both home and away matches, with an analysis of carbon emissions per room night.

Furthermore, emissions from waste generated at the stadium are calculated based on waste type, ensuring every aspect of their environmental impact is accounted for and addressed.

RCB deploys a series of measures to combat their carbon offset, comprising waste management and segregation at the stadium, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar-powered lighting and wind energy, and other initiatives to reduce dependency on conventional resources, the franchise claimed.

From a community perspective, RCB’s broader outreach comprises the development of green schools and lake rejuvenation initiatives across Bengaluru last year. They also ask fans to take a pledge to conserve energy, making them active participants in the sustainability movement.

