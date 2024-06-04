Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Enjoy Romantic Cycling Trip in Tuscany

South Indian stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are currently on a dreamy vacation in Italy's Tuscan. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their romantic getaway on Instagram, delighting fans.

In a recent post, Aditi uploaded a video of herself and Siddharth cycling through sunlit valleys. The clip captures their radiant smiles and cozy moments. Aditi playfully wrote that she thought it would be a leisurely bike ride but ended up cycling 10 km uphill, downhill, and on gravel paths.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans showering the couple with love in the comments section. A few fans even drew comparisons to the lead characters from the romantic drama 'Normal People'.

Siddharth also shared pictures and videos from their Tuscan adventure, expressing his delight at the region's beauty.

Aditi and Siddharth's romance blossomed on the sets of the Telugu movie 'Maha Samudram.' After years of speculation, the couple finally announced their engagement through a social media post in March 2024.

Aditi recently earned praise for her powerful performance as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bansali's 'Heeramandi.' Her famous "Gajagamini walk" has become a talking point.

Siddharth on the other hand will next be seen in 'Indian 2', directed by S. Shankar. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and S. J. Suryah.